Following Khamenei’s death, Ejei adopted an uncompromising tone, vowing that Iran would never forgive the killing of its “heroic leader.” His presence on the council signals continuity with the security-driven core of the Islamic Republic.

In moments of instability, the Guard has historically acted as the regime’s stabilising spine. Its position will likely determine whether Iran moves swiftly toward selecting a single successor — or extends governance under a strengthened transitional structure.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.