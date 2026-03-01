Saudi Arabia summons Iran envoy over Gulf attacks

Kingdom reiterates its categorical rejection of any violation of national sovereignty
RIYADH Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday, a day after the kingdom accused Tehran of targeting its territory with strikes.
“Foreign Ministry summons the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom in response to Iran’s brazen attacks that targeted the Kingdom and a number of brotherly countries,” the ministry said in a statement on its X account.
During the meeting, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khuraiji conveyed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and reiterated its categorical rejection of any violation of national sovereignty that undermines regional security and stability.
Al Khuraiji said Saudi Arabia would take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory.
Other Gulf states, including Kuwait and Qatar, also summoned Iranian ambassadors to their capitals to express their rejection of any violations of Gulf sovereignty.
Saudi Arabia confirmed Saturday that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, warning it reserved the right to defend itself including by retaliating.
Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier held calls with the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
On the calls, Prince Mohammed “affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and standing alongside the brotherly countries, and the Kingdom’s readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal”, a ministry statement said, after Iranian missiles targeted US bases in countries across the region.