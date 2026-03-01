Dubai: Amid the unprecedented situation unfolding across the UAE following Iranian missile attacks since Saturday, February 28, authorities have been working around the clock to keep residents safe, informed and calm.

Here is a clear breakdown of what is happening, what you should and should not do, and where to get reliable information as we entered the second day of the US-Israel war on Iran on Sunday.

Q: Are residents safe?

A: On Sunday afternoon, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a social media post: "Your safety is a priority, and maintaining public reassurance is a responsibility taken seriously. Authorities in the UAE continue to monitor the situation around the clock, with ongoing and careful assessment of all developments. The national readiness system is fully active, and all measures in place are focused on protecting the community and ensuring that daily life continues safely and without disruption."

“We highly value our community’s awareness and cooperation—key to managing every situation. Your commitment to official directives and calm reflects the UAE’s strong sense of responsibility. Together, we safeguard national security and build reassurance,” NCEMA added.

In messages sent directly to residents on Sunday morning, NCEMA said: "The UAE places the safety and security of its citizens, residents and visitors as its highest priority, and the situation remains under full control. Authorities are operating within a fully integrated national framework, with the highest levels of preparedness and efficiency. Your safety remains our utmost priority. Please remain indoors in safe areas, await official instructions, and rely solely on official sources for updates."

Q: What to do if there is a missile threat?

A: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued an emergency alert in the wee hours of Sunday with clear instructions for residents in the event of a missile threat.

If you receive an emergency alert or hear a loud alarm, here is what you must do immediately:

Do: Seek shelter in the closest secure building right away. Move away from windows, doors, and open areas. Stay calm and await further instructions from authorities.

Don't: Panic or rush outdoors. Ignore the alarm or alert.

NCEMA reassured residents that emergency alert messages are issued as part of proactive measures and form part of the national early warning system, which is designed to raise preparedness and support preventive efforts. "We recognise that alerts of this nature may cause concern. We encourage the public to stay calm and cooperate with the instructions issued by the relevant authorities. The safety and well-being of the community is our highest priority," NCEMA said.

Q: What to do when you see debris?

A: Following the UAE Ministry of Defence's announcement that Iranian ballistic missiles had been intercepted by the country's air defence systems, authorities flagged another important safety concern: falling debris.

Do: Report any suspicious objects or debris you spot to authorities immediately.

Don't: Approach shrapnel or any suspicious objects. Photograph them. Attempt to handle them yourself.

NCEMA urged the public to allow authorities to carry out the necessary procedures safely.

Q: What can you share on social media?

A: As misinformation spread rapidly on social media throughout the weekend, UAE authorities issued a strong warning.

The Public Prosecution warned against “publishing or circulating rumours and information from unknown sources through social media platforms or any other technological means, due to the consequences thereof, including the spread of confusion and harm to the security and stability of society.”

Critically, the law does not only apply to those who create false content. "Any person who shares or reposts content from unknown sources shall be subject to legal accountability in accordance with the applicable legislation, even if they are not the original creator of such content," the Public Prosecution said.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also issued a social media advisory urging Indian expats to "exercise caution in posting information on social media handles about the current situation." It asked Indian community members to "not be victims of rumours and fake news about the security situation in the country."

Do: Verify information before sharing. Check official handles only.

Don't: Forward or repost content from unverified sources, even if it seems credible. Remember that sharing a rumour is a crime under the UAE law.

Q: Are schools and exams on?

A: Parents and students have been among those most anxious about what the situation means for education. Here is a clear picture:

All schools and universities across the UAE have shifted to distance learning from Monday, March 2 until Wednesday, March 4, according to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

his applies to students, teaching staff, and administrative staff across all public and private schools and universities nationwide. The decision is being continuously assessed and may be extended depending on how the situation develops.

The Ministry of Education on Sunday dismissed social media reports claiming that final or end-of-term examinations for the current academic year had been cancelled. The ministry said the claims were inaccurate and stressed that any decisions related to students, schools, or academic assessments would be announced solely through its approved communication platforms. Do not rely on unofficial circulars or WhatsApp messages that are not verified.

However, India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially postponed all Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, across seven Middle East countries — the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

New dates will be announced later. CBSE will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, and take decisions on exams scheduled from March 5 onwards. Students are urged to stay in touch with their schools for updates.

This announcement came after CBSE was forced to debunk a fake circular that had spread widely on social media falsely claiming certain board exams had been cancelled. Always wait for official CBSE notifications.

Who to follow

Rely only on official channels of UAE government departments for updates: You can follow the X handles of the following entities.

@UAEmediaoffice — UAE Government Media Office

@NCEMAUAE — National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

@moiuae — UAE Ministry of Interior

@modgovae — UAE Ministry of Defence

@mofauae — UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

@ADMediaOffice — Abu Dhabi Media Office

@DXBMediaOffice — Dubai Media Office

@sharjahmedia — Sharjah Government Media Bureau

@Ajman —Media Ajman Media Office

@RAKmediaoffice —Ras Al Khaimah Media Office

@FjMediaoffice —Fujairah Media Office

For news

@WAMNEWS_ENG — Emirates News Agency (WAM)

@GulfNews — Gulf News (gulfnews.com)

Emergency numbers

Keep these numbers saved. The Ministry of Interior has urged the public to contact the emergency hotline (999) for emergency situations only, to ensure prompt response and effective assistance. The Ministry also called on everyone to cooperate and act responsibly in the interest of public safety.

999 — Police/Emergency (for genuine emergencies only)

998 — Ambulance

997 — Civil Defence/Fire

996— Coast Guard

991—Electricity failures

995—Find and Rescue

901— Non-emergency enquiries