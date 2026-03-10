“This is especially true during active conflicts, when the line between fact and fiction blurs, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish what’s true and what’s not,” said UNHCR.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the online world is “cluttered with inaccurate information”.

Dubai: In times of crisis, finding reliable information can be challenging. The internet, particularly social media , can become a platform where users are exposed to an overwhelming amount of content.

“Before you rely on anything you see online, stop for a second and think! Could this information include unverified facts? Or could it all be fake because someone has a deliberate interest in deceiving you?”

Social media algorithms can also accelerate the spread of misleading content because they prioritise posts that generate strong engagement.

“Individuals eager to share updates might circulate unverified facts through social media, leading to a ripple effect where the misinformation reaches far and wide, sometimes even being picked up by mainstream media,” stated UNHCR.

One is misinformation, which refers to inaccurate or misleading information that is shared without the intention of deceiving others. This type of content often originates from misunderstandings, outdated information, or simple mistakes.

The UNHCR has identified different forms of false information and it is important to recognise and understand what sets it apart in order to avoid it.

“It is crafted to be believable and to tap into emotional responses. It can polarise communities, incite violence, or lead to misinformed decisions that might jeopardise your safety,” warned the agency.

On the other hand, disinformation is intentionally created to mislead. It involves fabricating stories, manipulating images or videos, or presenting information out of context to influence public opinion or discredit opposition.

Although misinformation is not always shared maliciously, it can still cause confusion, create unnecessary panic, or raise false hopes among the public.

Because they resemble authentic reporting, fake news articles can easily mislead readers and spread widely before they are debunked.

These articles often imitate the appearance and tone of credible news stories but contain invented claims or heavily distorted versions of real events.

Fake news is a specific type of disinformation in which entirely fabricated stories are presented as legitimate journalism.

It is important for readers to be cautious when encountering content that appears unusually dramatic or difficult to verify.

AI systems can also generate convincing articles that appear similar to real news reports. In addition, automated bots can repeatedly share the same misleading stories across social media platforms, creating the impression that a large number of people believe the claims.

Modern AI tools can create highly realistic images, videos, and audio recordings, commonly referred to as “deepfakes.” These pieces of content can portray events or statements that never actually happened.

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) has added another layer to the challenge of identifying false information.

“A quick Google search can help you determine if other reliable sources are discussing the topic. If they aren’t, the chances that it’s fake news go way up,” shared UNICEF.

One of which is to gather multiple credible news sources. When several reputable outlets report the same development, it becomes easier to confirm the accuracy of the information.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recommended several ways to identify false information and prevent it from spreading.

Additionally, addressing rumours with clear facts can help limit their impact. Rather than simply labelling information as false, explaining why a claim is incorrect can be more effective in preventing it from spreading further.

UNICEF has also advised readers to check on experts with relevant qualifications and experience in their fields. Verified specialists are more likely to provide accurate and evidence-based information.

Moreover, it is crucial to check the validity of the original source. Tracing information back to where it first appeared can reveal whether it comes from a reputable authority or an unreliable account.

During times of global tensions, such as the ongoing conflict between US, Israel, and Iran, misleading narratives can spread quickly and shape public perception online. By relying on trusted sources and questioning suspicious content, readers can help ensure that accurate information prevails.

In today’s digital world, where information travels instantly, the responsibility to verify facts has become an essential skill.

“A big part of why we might fall for false information is that we often see it through the lens of our emotions instead of logic,” explained the organisation.

