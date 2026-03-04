UAE warns public about misleading AI-generated videos

Cyber Security Council urges people to verify clips and rely on official sources
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned the public about the growing spread of artificial intelligence-generated videos that may appear highly realistic and potentially misleading.
In a statement shared on its official social media accounts, the council urged individuals to verify the authenticity of any video content before interacting with or sharing it, stressing the importance of relying on official and trusted sources for accurate information.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The council noted that not all circulating videos reflect reality, explaining that some clips may be altered or entirely generated using artificial intelligence. Such fabricated content, it said, can appear convincing enough to mislead viewers.
It emphasised the need to verify sources before believing or reposting any content, warning against sharing unverified videos online.
The council also encouraged the public to depend on official government platforms and trusted news outlets for reliable updates and accurate information.