Abu Dhabi Judicial Department urges public to verify information and avoid spreading rumours

Judicial Department stresses reliance on official sources to protect national security

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned against circulating rumours or fake news from unknown sources on social media, urging the public to act responsibly and verify information before sharing it.

In a public awareness message, the department stressed the importance of relying only on official and trusted sources, highlighting that the spread of unverified information can have negative consequences for society.

It also called on individuals to play an active role in protecting national security, encouraging users to be responsible partners in safeguarding the community.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior warned of fraudulent phone calls circulating among the public, stressing that it has no affiliation, directly or indirectly, with calls originating from the number 70614213 or any similar numbers.

The ministry said the calls were part of electronic fraud and identity impersonation attempts, advising the public not to respond to such calls or share any sensitive information, particularly identification numbers or verification codes. 

The ministry stressed that government entities do not request personal or banking details through phone calls or unknown links.

The ministry added that the relevant authorities are tracking the sources behind these attempts to take strict legal action. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
