UAE ministry warns public of fake emails designed to steal data
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned of fraudulent emails circulating online that falsely claim to be issued by the ministry, urging recipients to download files, click on links or share personal information.
In a statement, the ministry said the messages are designed to steal data and facilitate online fraud, cautioning the public against engaging with suspicious communications that misuse the ministry’s name and branding.
MoHRE outlined three key steps to help users identify and avoid fake emails. Recipients were advised not to rely on the displayed sender name, which can be forged; to always check the full email address and scrutinise the content; and to watch for minor errors in the address, wording or message structure, common indicators of fraudulent messages.
The ministry also warned against acting hastily, noting that scammers often use fear or urgency to pressure victims into clicking links or opening attachments without proper checks.
Users were urged to pause and verify links before clicking and to avoid opening attachments from unknown or suspicious sources.
MoHRE stressed that it will never ask customers to share passwords, one-time verification codes (OTPs), or banking and card details under any circumstances.
To verify the authenticity of any communication, the ministry advised the public to use its official channels, including its website (mohre.gov.ae), the MOHRE UAE smart application, or its contact centre on 600590000.
In cases of suspected fraud, the ministry recommended not replying to the message, stopping any action immediately, closing the page, avoiding links and attachments, deleting the message, and changing email passwords as a precautionary measure.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox