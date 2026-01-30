UAE Cyber Security Council alerts public to rising online fraud threats

Scammers exploit SMS, WhatsApp, email to steal information
Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Council, in coordination with the Emirates Post Group and the Darb Platform, has warned the public of a surge in online fraud attempts carried out through deceptive messages designed to steal personal and financial information.
In a joint advisory, the entities said scammers are circulating fake messages that prompt users to click on suspicious links and enter credit card details, or to take advantage of fraudulent discount offers. The messages are being distributed across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp and email.
They urged users to remain vigilant and to avoid interacting with any unfamiliar links or requests for sensitive information, stressing that legitimate entities do not ask for payment details through unsolicited messages.
They also advised anyone who encounters such attempts not to click on the links and to report the incident to the relevant police authorities, providing all available details and evidence.
