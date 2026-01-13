Abu Dhabi Police warn: That cheap online deal could be stealing your bank details

Public urged to verify links as scammers target online platforms
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have warned the public to exercise caution when dealing with online advertisements. In the latest statement issued, the authority confirmed that some unknown entities are exploiting search engines and employment and real estate platforms to spread misleading links aimed at stealing user data.
The police emphasised the importance of adhering to official approved applications when conducting any purchase operations or requesting services through digital platforms.
The statement clarified that fraudulent methods have evolved to include websites that appear trustworthy, but are in reality fake pages operated by scammers. These fraudsters exploit promoted advertisements at cheap prices on search engines to lure victims and steal their personal or financial data. The scammers collect individuals' sensitive information through enticing offers or unusually low prices designed to attract unsuspecting victims.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of electronic links, protect their credit cards, and deal only with trusted websites while avoiding sites whose credibility is in doubt.
This vigilance is essential to protect assets from all types of fraud. The authority recommended relying on official applications approved by government entities or available on well-known app stores.
The police emphasised that community members should deal only with trusted links and never enter credit card information or passwords on unknown sites. The statement stressed the importance of not sharing confidential information with anyone, including account or card details, passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, the security code (CCV), or any other sensitive credentials.
Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to immediately report any fraudulent attempt through Aman via the call center at 8002626, by sending a text message to 2828, through the Abu Dhabi Police smart app, via email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the police station service on their phone.
The authority confirmed its continued efforts in security awareness and combating cybercrimes as an embodiment of its strategic priority in enhancing security and safety and its strategic goal of crime prevention.
