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Abu Dhabi steps up public awareness drive on emergency response

Authorities launch second phase to boost public awareness on emergency response and safety

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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A view of Abu Dhabi skyline. New phase of awareness campaign urges public to follow official guidance and avoid rumours.
A view of Abu Dhabi skyline. New phase of awareness campaign urges public to follow official guidance and avoid rumours.
AFP

Abu Dhabi authorities have stepped up efforts to strengthen public awareness of emergency response procedures as part of a wider initiative aimed at improving community preparedness.

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) is currently implementing the second phase of the “Our Community is Prepared” campaign, working alongside several government and community organisations across the emirate.

Joint effort to strengthen preparedness

The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Community Development, the Family Development Foundation, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Tadweer Group.

Through these partnerships, authorities aim to help residents better understand how to respond during emergencies and develop safer habits when incidents occur.

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The initiative focuses on providing practical guidance on what to do when alerts are issued and how to respond to potential hazards such as falling debris. Officials say following instructions from relevant authorities is essential to ensure the safety of both residents and emergency teams.

Warning against rumours and unsafe behaviour

The campaign also highlights the risks linked to photographing accident sites or sharing unverified information during emergencies.

Authorities said such actions can disrupt field operations and slow down response efforts. Residents are encouraged to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid spreading rumours that could create confusion.

Officials stressed that public awareness plays an important role in ensuring a smooth and effective emergency response.

Outreach across the community

As part of the campaign, awareness sessions and educational materials are being delivered across workplaces and public spaces throughout Abu Dhabi.

The information is available in nine languages to reach the emirate’s diverse population. Specially adapted materials have also been prepared to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

This approach, officials say, helps ensure that safety information reaches all members of the community and can be easily understood during emergencies.

Building a culture of safety

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ADCMC, said the campaign reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a well-informed community capable of responding responsibly during emergencies.

He noted that public cooperation and responsible behaviour are key to protecting lives and property while supporting the work of emergency teams.

The campaign forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen preparedness across the emirate and ensure that communities remain safe, informed and ready to respond to unexpected situations.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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