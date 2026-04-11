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Abu Dhabi launches campaign to keep beaches clean and safe

Visitors encouraged to take responsibility for preserving public facilities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Awareness drive focuses on cleanliness and respect for shared spaces.
Awareness drive focuses on cleanliness and respect for shared spaces.

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the capital have stepped up efforts to promote cleaner, safer beaches, launching a public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging visitors to take greater responsibility for preserving the emirate’s coastline.

The initiative, titled “Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Beaches Are Beautiful,” was organised by Abu Dhabi Municipality to raise awareness among beachgoers about the importance of maintaining cleanliness and protecting public facilities, in a move designed to enhance community wellbeing and quality of life.

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Municipal teams engaged directly with visitors, urging them to dispose of waste in designated areas and to respect the infrastructure and amenities provided along the beaches.

The campaign also highlighted the importance of preserving the overall appearance of public spaces, ensuring they remain welcoming and safe for all.

The Municipality stressed the importance of safeguarding public property and adhering to guidelines displayed on signage, especially those related to environmental protection and maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the beaches.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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