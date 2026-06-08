PureHealth pledges Dh100 million to UAE orphan endowment campaign

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said PureHealth’s role as healthcare partner expands the scope of the campaign by integrating medical support alongside financial assistance. He added that the endowment assets will be managed to generate a permanent revenue stream, ensuring long-term healthcare, stability, and dignified living standards for orphans across the UAE.