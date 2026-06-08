PureHealth pledges Dh100 million to UAE orphan endowment campaign

Campaign aims to establish a sustainable endowment fund for long-term orphan care
Dubai: PureHealth, the Middle East’s largest healthcare group, has pledged Dh100 million to become the healthcare partner of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, providing essential medical services to orphans across the United Arab Emirates.
The campaign, organised by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, operates under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to long-term orphan care, converting community contributions into invested assets through an approved waqf model.
Under the partnership, PureHealth will leverage its network of hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions to deliver comprehensive healthcare services aimed at improving orphans’ wellbeing and quality of life. The initiative builds on the group’s previous involvement in philanthropic programmes, including the Life Endowment campaign.
Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said: “Our support goes beyond financial aid. It’s about standing with those who need care, protection, and stability. Our continued partnership with Awqaf Abu Dhabi reflects how deeply philanthropy is embedded in what we do.”
The initiative aligns with the UAE’s “Year of Family” and broader social development priorities. H.E. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said corporate partnerships play a vital role in creating sustainable social impact and strengthening support systems for minors.
Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said contributions from leading national institutions reinforce the UAE’s humanitarian and development goals, particularly in advancing community cohesion and social stability.
Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said PureHealth’s role as healthcare partner expands the scope of the campaign by integrating medical support alongside financial assistance. He added that the endowment assets will be managed to generate a permanent revenue stream, ensuring long-term healthcare, stability, and dignified living standards for orphans across the UAE.