From charity to legacy: How the UAE is redefining giving

Endowment model for orphans reflects approach toward sustainable humanitarian impact
The UAE’s humanitarian approach has long been rooted in compassion, solidarity and a deep sense of responsibility towards those in need. Over the years, the country has developed a broad range of initiatives that address both urgent humanitarian needs and long-term social development, reflecting a national belief that sustainable giving is essential to building resilient communities.
Across the UAE, programmes are designed to support vulnerable groups and strengthen social cohesion by ensuring access to education, healthcare and dignified living conditions. These efforts focus not only on responding to immediate challenges but also on empowering individuals and families to build secure and stable futures.
One standout example is the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi. The initiative seeks to create a sustainable funding source dedicated to supporting orphan care across key areas including education, healthcare and overall well-being.
The endowment model reflects a forward-looking approach to philanthropy. Rather than relying solely on one-time donations, contributions are transformed into investment assets, with their returns used to provide continuous support for orphan programmes — a necessity given the Dh120 million annual expenditure required to meet the needs of nearly 2,000 orphans from diverse nationalities. Each child needs an estimated Dh5,000 per month to cover essential requirements, including housing, education, healthcare and overall living support. By establishing a long-term endowment, the initiative ensures that charitable giving becomes a structured and sustainable mechanism capable of delivering lasting impact.
At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the initiative represents a strategic step toward strengthening sustainable philanthropy in the UAE. It not only provides for the immediate needs of orphans but also encourages the wider community including individuals, institutions and private sector partners to contribute to a model of giving that delivers ongoing social benefits.
Launched under the patronage of the UAE leadership, the initiative also reflects the values championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation.” It underscores the importance of collective action and highlights how a shared humanitarian purpose can transform lives.
The campaign has received strong support from both public and private sector partners, with philanthropists and organisations contributing to the endowment to help expand its reach and impact. Such collaboration reinforces the UAE’s belief that sustainable social development is a shared responsibility.
Beyond the UAE’s borders, the country continues to play a significant humanitarian role through international relief operations, development assistance and partnerships with global organisations. From emergency response efforts to long-term development programmes, the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives are guided by the principle that supporting vulnerable communities is a global responsibility.
At the heart of these efforts lies the enduring legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His vision placed generosity, solidarity and humanitarian responsibility at the centre of the nation’s values and institutions. Sheikh Zayed believed that the strength of a nation is reflected in its commitment to helping others and ensuring that no one is left behind.
Today, national organisations continue to carry forward this vision by institutionalising philanthropy through structured programmes and sustainable initiatives. By integrating governance, strategic investment and cross-sector partnerships, humanitarian efforts are designed to create long-term impact rather than short-term solutions.
The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans reflects this philosophy. By transforming community contributions into a permanent endowment, the initiative ensures that support for orphans remains consistent and sustainable for generations to come. It also reinforces the role of endowments as an effective tool for social development, encouraging broader community participation in charitable giving.
An important moment that highlights these values each year is Zayed Humanitarian Day, which serves as a reminder of the principles that shaped the UAE’s humanitarian journey. The occasion provides an opportunity for individuals, institutions and communities to reflect on Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and translate these values into meaningful action.
Whether through volunteering, charitable contributions or participation in community initiatives, Zayed Humanitarian Day encourages collective engagement in humanitarian work. It reinforces awareness that giving is not merely an act of kindness but a shared responsibility that strengthens society and builds resilience.
More broadly, the occasion highlights the UAE’s identity as a nation committed to humanitarian leadership and global solidarity. It underscores how collaboration between government entities, the private sector and the wider community can create sustainable solutions that uplift vulnerable groups and support inclusive development.
As the UAE continues its development journey, humanitarian work remains a cornerstone of its national vision. By building sustainable frameworks for giving and empowering communities through long-term support, initiatives such as the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans ensure that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of compassion and solidarity continues to guide the nation’s future.
Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim is Director General, Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi