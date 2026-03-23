From charity to legacy: How the UAE is redefining giving

The endowment model reflects a forward-looking approach to philanthropy. Rather than relying solely on one-time donations, contributions are transformed into investment assets, with their returns used to provide continuous support for orphan programmes — a necessity given the Dh120 million annual expenditure required to meet the needs of nearly 2,000 orphans from diverse nationalities. Each child needs an estimated Dh5,000 per month to cover essential requirements, including housing, education, healthcare and overall living support. By establishing a long-term endowment, the initiative ensures that charitable giving becomes a structured and sustainable mechanism capable of delivering lasting impact.