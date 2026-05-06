The film speaks to a conviction that runs deeper than technology.
On the 50th anniversary of UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, EDGE releases a film that is as much a declaration of identity as it is a showcase of capability. It begins in the desert and travels through time, tracing the unbroken thread between a nation's storied past and its formidable present. Pearl divers and sailors who became elite marines, horsemen whose spirit now thunders across the desert in steel and might, and falcons whose watchful eye lives on in the pilots that guard the skies.
Anchored by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the film speaks to a conviction that runs deeper than technology. Fierce in its resolve, unwavering in its duty, this is a nation that understands the weight of what it protects. Soldiers and civilians. Men, women and children. People of every nationality, living together under one sky. The film ends where every promise should: with a commitment to protect, to serve and to emerge stronger. We stand as one.