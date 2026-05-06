On the 50th anniversary of UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, EDGE releases a film that is as much a declaration of identity as it is a showcase of capability. It begins in the desert and travels through time, tracing the unbroken thread between a nation's storied past and its formidable present. Pearl divers and sailors who became elite marines, horsemen whose spirit now thunders across the desert in steel and might, and falcons whose watchful eye lives on in the pilots that guard the skies.