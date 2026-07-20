This is Shakira's third decade tied to the tournament. She performed at the 2006 closing ceremony in Berlin, wrote "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" as the official 2010 anthem, and has now written and performed "Dai Dai" for 2026, giving her a rare double appearance at both ends of the same World Cup. "Dai Dai" itself currently sits at No. 1 on Billboard's global charts, so the song had momentum behind it before she'd even stepped on stage tonight.