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BTS share heartfelt message ahead of FIFA World Cup final halftime show: 'Music is a universal language'

The K-pop group called the performance a privilege and highlighted music's power to unite

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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BTS share heartfelt message ahead of FIFA World Cup final halftime show: 'Music is a universal language'

Dubai: ARMY have had this date circled since May. When BTS were confirmed as co-headliners for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, the group responded through their agency, BigHit Music, rather than individually.

In a statement, they said performing on a stage that brings the world together was a huge privilege, adding that they believe music is a universal language that conveys hope and harmony. They went on to say that sharing that message with a global audience through the World Cup, while helping expand children's access to education, made the opportunity feel even more meaningful.

The statement came after Global Citizen and FIFA jointly announced on 14 May that BTS would join Madonna and Shakira as co-headliners for the 19 July show at what FIFA branded New York New Jersey Stadium, with Coldplay's Chris Martin curating the performance.

Rehearsals and the setlist

Rehearsals were confirmed under way earlier today.

With rehearsals confirmed, fan attention has turned to the setlist. "Dynamite" is said to be BTS's opening song, comfortably ahead of "Fake Love" at with early favourite "SWIM". "Butter" remains a possibility but trails well behind in the betting, while both songs have been fixtures on BTS's ongoing Arirang world tour, so neither would be a surprise if it turns up tonight.

Their connection to Global Citizen runs deeper than one show

This isn't BTS's first link to the organisation behind the halftime show. The group performed at Global Citizen Live in 2021, and member Jungkook took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in 2023. Jungkook also has World Cup history of his own, having recorded "Dreamers," the official soundtrack for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and performing it at that tournament's opening ceremony.

The halftime performance ties directly into the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a campaign aimed at expanding access to quality education and sport for children in under-resourced communities worldwide. Global Citizen's broader work spans poverty reduction, climate action and global health, and the organisation has consistently used major music events to draw attention and donations toward those causes.

When ARMY in the UAE can tune in

For fans in the Emirates setting alarms tonight, BTS are expected to take the stage at around 11.45pm UAE time, once the match reaches halftime. With the World Cup final marking the first time a show of this scale has been staged at football's biggest match, it's a moment years of ARMY devotion have been building towards, whatever colour of light stick fans are waving at home.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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KpopFIFA World CupBTSFIFA

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