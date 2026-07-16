2026 FIFA World Cup final performers full list: BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber lead galaxy of global stars

Football is truly getting the Grammys treatment on July 19
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is bringing out the big guns, and not just on the pitch. Before the world’s best footballers fight for the trophy, a parade of artists will take over the stadium with music, celebrity appearances and a first-ever halftime show.
Before the champions are crowned at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, fans will get a star-studded lineup of music, celebrity appearances and cultural performances, with FIFA promising a finale that blends football, music and global entertainment.
The final kicks off at 11pm, but the celebrations will begin much earlier, around 9:30 pm. The closing ceremony is scheduled to start around 90 minutes before the match, celebrating the journey of 48 teams across three host countries the United States, Canada and Mexico, and 16 host cities.
And FIFA is not stopping there. The organisation has encouraged fans attending the final to arrive early, hinting that the crowd will also play an active role in the opening celebrations.
Leading the closing ceremony lineup is Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Post Malone, who will headline the pre-match celebrations.
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver the National Anthem before kick-off.
Pop superstar Justin Bieber is among the major names confirmed for FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show.
The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is set to bring her legendary stage presence to the World Cup final celebrations.
Shakira will return to the FIFA World Cup stage after her iconic football anthem performances, including her 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”
Nigerian singer Burna Boy will also perform after appearing at the tournament’s opening ceremony with the official FIFA World Cup song “Dai Dai.”
BTS will add global superstar power to the halftime lineup, bringing their massive international fanbase to football’s biggest stage.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will curate the historic halftime show, marking FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime performance.
The acclaimed Venezuelan conductor will bring a classical music element to the star-packed show.
The PS 22 choir from Staten Island, New York, will join Coldplay for a special performance, adding a local touch to the global event.
Fans can also expect appearances from beloved Sesame Street characters during the celebrations.
The final weekend will also feature appearances from several entertainment personalities, including:
Tom Cruise
IShowSpeed
Robbie Williams
Nicole Scherzinger
Laura Pausini
FIFA has not confirmed the exact roles each celebrity will play.
The halftime show will also support FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and sports opportunities for children worldwide.
With football’s biggest prize on the line and a concert-worthy lineup taking over the stadium, the 2026 World Cup final is set to be more than just a match — it’s a global entertainment event.