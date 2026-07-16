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2026 FIFA World Cup final performers full list: BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber lead galaxy of global stars

Football is truly getting the Grammys treatment on July 19

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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FIFA World Cup 2026 will see some of the biggest stars take the stage
FIFA World Cup 2026 will see some of the biggest stars take the stage
AFP-ETHAN MILLER

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is bringing out the big guns, and not just on the pitch. Before the world’s best footballers fight for the trophy, a parade of artists will take over the stadium with music, celebrity appearances and a first-ever halftime show.

Before the champions are crowned at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, fans will get a star-studded lineup of music, celebrity appearances and cultural performances, with FIFA promising a finale that blends football, music and global entertainment.

The final kicks off at 11pm, but the celebrations will begin much earlier, around 9:30 pm. The closing ceremony is scheduled to start around 90 minutes before the match, celebrating the journey of 48 teams across three host countries the United States, Canada and Mexico, and 16 host cities.

And FIFA is not stopping there. The organisation has encouraged fans attending the final to arrive early, hinting that the crowd will also play an active role in the opening celebrations.

2026 World Cup final performers and celebrity appearances

Post Malone — Closing ceremony headliner

Leading the closing ceremony lineup is Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Post Malone, who will headline the pre-match celebrations.

Jennifer Hudson — National Anthem performance

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver the National Anthem before kick-off.

Justin Bieber — Halftime show performer

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is among the major names confirmed for FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show.

Madonna — Halftime show performer

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is set to bring her legendary stage presence to the World Cup final celebrations.

Shakira — Halftime show performer

Shakira will return to the FIFA World Cup stage after her iconic football anthem performances, including her 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

Burna Boy — Halftime show performer

Nigerian singer Burna Boy will also perform after appearing at the tournament’s opening ceremony with the official FIFA World Cup song “Dai Dai.”

BTS — Halftime show performer

BTS will add global superstar power to the halftime lineup, bringing their massive international fanbase to football’s biggest stage.

Chris Martin and Coldplay — Halftime show curators

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will curate the historic halftime show, marking FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime performance.

Gustavo Dudamel — Halftime show performer

The acclaimed Venezuelan conductor will bring a classical music element to the star-packed show.

PS 22 Chorus — Special performers

The PS 22 choir from Staten Island, New York, will join Coldplay for a special performance, adding a local touch to the global event.

Sesame Street characters — Special appearances

Fans can also expect appearances from beloved Sesame Street characters during the celebrations.

More celebrity appearances expected

The final weekend will also feature appearances from several entertainment personalities, including:

  • Tom Cruise

  • IShowSpeed

  • Robbie Williams

  • Nicole Scherzinger

  • Laura Pausini

FIFA has not confirmed the exact roles each celebrity will play.

The halftime show will also support FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and sports opportunities for children worldwide.

With football’s biggest prize on the line and a concert-worthy lineup taking over the stadium, the 2026 World Cup final is set to be more than just a match — it’s a global entertainment event.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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