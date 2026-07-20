Justin Bieber goes soulful for FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show with Hallejujah

The 11-minute halftime performance, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin
After Madonna kicked off the World Cup Halftime with Music, BTS took over with Dynamite, followed by Justin Bieber mellowed down the mood with Hallejujah.
The 11-minute halftime performance, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, took place during the final outside New York on July 19. The show supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which was raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.
“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”
Of all the performances, the addition of Burna Boy was particularly noteworthy: He was one-half of this year’s official song for the World Cup, “Dai Dai,” led by Shakira. The song was a mesh of their musical landscapes: Afrobeats and Latin rhythms, an undeniably global, multilingual pop track. In one verse, they named a number of the world’s most famous soccer players and countries competing in this year’s World Cup: “Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia,” Shakira cheered. “Mexico, Japan, Korea, Netherlands.”
Before the music took over, Chris Martin left fans inside the stadium with a message of his own.
Each spectator was handed a flag bearing a handwritten note from the Coldplay frontman, who curated the entire halftime show: “Thank you for being a vital part of the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 The Final Halftime Show. With love, Chris Martin Coldplay.”
The football remained locked at 0-0 as the first half drew to a close, despite Spain controlling much of the opening 45 minutes. With 64 per cent possession and several clear chances — including efforts from Mikel Oyarzabal and Marc Cucurella — Spain looked the more threatening side, but Argentina’s defence and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez held firm.
Argentina did suffer a late blow, however, with Lisandro Martinez forced off after picking up a yellow card. Nicolas Otamendi came on in his place.