Justin Bieber goes soulful for FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show with Hallejujah

Of all the performances, the addition of Burna Boy was particularly noteworthy: He was one-half of this year’s official song for the World Cup, “Dai Dai,” led by Shakira. The song was a mesh of their musical landscapes: Afrobeats and Latin rhythms, an undeniably global, multilingual pop track. In one verse, they named a number of the world’s most famous soccer players and countries competing in this year’s World Cup: “Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia,” Shakira cheered. “Mexico, Japan, Korea, Netherlands.”