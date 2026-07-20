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BTS light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with ‘Dynamite’, red fits and roaring stadium cheers

BTS performed their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite at the World Cup final

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jung Kook of BTS perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jung Kook of BTS perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-LARS BARON

Light it up like Dynamite, indeed!

It's the moment that ARMY has waiting for, and BTS, as always, delivered at the Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup final. They sang their song Dynamite, which was also their first Grammy nominated songs. The boys showed up in red. And, well the fits just look that good too.

The stadium erupted in cheers, as first Jungkook appeared, then V, and then the rest of the band, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and RM.

ARMY is already cheering loudly and saying that BTS was the biggest winner of the night (mind you, the match isn't even over, and Spain and Argentina are still goalless at the moment.

As fan noted, favourite teams performing, and BTS performing, it couldn't have been a better final.

Fans had been initially worried about how much screentime the band would get, as they would be co-headliners with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber...and the Muppets. But even if it wasn't so much, they still had their moment to shine, with Madonna prancing out with Hey Mr DJ, and Justin Bieber crooning his mellow tracks too.

The World Cup final is shaping up to be a entertainment special, with touches of a Super Bowl, and we aren't even done yet. Prior to this, there was Tom Cruise, too, making a dramatic declaration.

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