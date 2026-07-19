Kroos says Spain will have the advantage if they score early

Spain and Argentina meet in the final of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday
As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup final gathers pace, former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has offered a straightforward tactical assessment of the blockbuster clash between Spain and Argentina.
According to him, Spain become extremely difficult to stop once they take the lead because of their ability to control possession and dictate the tempo.
“If Spain score the first goal, forget it,” Kroos said. “They will score three or four. Argentina will not find solutions.”
Kroos’ warning reflects Spain’s playing philosophy. The European champions have dominated games through patient build-up, relentless ball retention and high pressing throughout the tournament. Once in front, they have consistently strangled opponents by limiting space and opportunities to counterattack.
However, the Real Madrid legend was equally cautious about underestimating Argentina, highlighting the defending champions’ ability to punish even the smallest defensive mistakes.
“But if you give them even the slightest bit of space,” he added, “they will take advantage of it.”
His comments underline the contrasting styles that promise to make the final a compelling contest. Spain are expected to rely on their possession-based approach and structured attacking play, while Argentina have repeatedly shown they can absorb pressure before striking decisively through moments of individual brilliance and clinical finishing.
For Kroos, the match is likely to be decided by the finest of margins. A single defensive lapse, an early breakthrough or one moment of quality could completely alter the complexion of the game.
With both sides displaying remarkable resilience and attacking firepower throughout their journey to the final, Kroos believes the opening goal could prove decisive in determining who lifts the World Cup trophy.