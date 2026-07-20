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Argentina become first team to record no shots on target in World Cup final

Messi and his teammates offered little to nothing in the World Cup final

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-KEVIN C. COX

Dubai: Argentina make unwanted World Cup history in the final against Spain, becoming the first team ever to fail to register a shot on target as they lose 1-0.

The defending champions arrived at the New York New Jersey Stadium with one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks, having scored three or more goals on six occasions throughout their World Cup campaign.

But when it mattered most, Lionel Messi and his teammates were completely nullified by a Spain side that produced a defensive masterclass again.

From the first whistle, Spain’s organisation and structure made life extremely difficult for Argentina’s forwards. Their compact defensive shape prevented the world champions from finding space between the lines, while their relentless pressing forced Argentina into rushed decisions and misplaced passes.

For a team that had been so clinical in front of goal throughout the tournament, Argentina struggled to create any meaningful opportunities.

Messi, who had produced moments of brilliance on the road to the final, was surrounded by Spanish shirts whenever he attempted to influence the game, while the supporting cast failed to find a way through.

Spain’s defensive discipline had been one of their biggest strengths throughout the tournament, and they delivered their best performance when the pressure was at its highest. Every attack was carefully managed, every passing lane was blocked and Argentina were unable to build any sustained momentum.

The result marked a remarkable turnaround from Argentina’s previous knockout performances, where their attacking firepower had repeatedly proved decisive.

But Spain ensured the final became a historic night for the wrong reasons for the reigning champions.

While Argentina will be remembered as one of the tournament’s most entertaining teams, their final performance will go down in history for a statistic they would rather forget.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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