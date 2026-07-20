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Argentina's Paredes throws punches and kicks after World Cup final loss to Spain

Paredes sparks ugly post-match brawl after Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Argentina's midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes (L) clashes with Spain's defender #04 Eric Garcia at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Argentina's midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes (L) clashes with Spain's defender #04 Eric Garcia at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP-CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Winning back to back FIFA World Cups is one of the toughest achievements in football. No nation has successfully defended the trophy in the last 6 decades. Argentina's task was always going to be monumental, but their approach also raised questions. When so much of your attacking plan depends on a 39 year old Lionel Messi producing moments of magic, it suggests there are few alternative solutions. Against a well organised Spain side, that lack of a Plan B was exposed.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defence ended in disappointment and controversy as tempers flared following their 1-0 extra time defeat to Spain in the final.

Spain controlled the contest from start to finish, restricting Argentina to no attempts on goal during the entire 90 minutes before Ferran Torres eventually scored the winner in extra time. Argentina's hopes were dealt another major blow when Enzo Fernandez was sent off just before extra time, leaving the defending champions to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

After the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain's substitutes sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate their historic triumph. However, the celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the actions of Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes, who became involved in separate confrontations with Spain players.

Full back Nahuel Molina appeared to throw a punch towards a Spain player as he ran onto the pitch, while midfielder Leandro Paredes was seen grabbing Eric García by the throat before wrestling Gavi to the ground. He then pushed into the Spain midfielder's face and appeared to lash out with a kick as tensions escalated. Absolutely disgraceful behaviour that was from Paredes. Lionel Scaloni was trying to calm things down but it all became a mess.

The ugly scenes came moments after Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup had been ended by Ferran Torres' extra time winner. It also marked what is expected to be Lionel Messi's final appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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