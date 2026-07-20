Argentina's Paredes throws punches and kicks after World Cup final loss to Spain

Winning back to back FIFA World Cups is one of the toughest achievements in football. No nation has successfully defended the trophy in the last 6 decades. Argentina's task was always going to be monumental, but their approach also raised questions. When so much of your attacking plan depends on a 39 year old Lionel Messi producing moments of magic, it suggests there are few alternative solutions. Against a well organised Spain side, that lack of a Plan B was exposed.