Nico Williams had already had a goal ruled out earlier in extra time for a foul in the build-up, and Emiliano Martinez had produced save after save to keep Argentina level deep into a match Spain dominated from the first whistle. Torres's goal is the moment that finally matched the scoreline to the run of play. Cameras caught Lionel Messi's reaction the instant the ball went in, visibly rattled, in a match where he'd barely had the ball in regulation thanks to Spain's suffocating possession.