Two minutes later, in the 98th minute and with virtually the last kick of normal time, Spain won a free-kick just outside the box. Lamine Yamal stepped up and bent it toward goal. Emiliano Martinez dived low and turned it away, his tenth save of the match, setting a new record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup final. That stop was the actual final action of the 90 minutes, and it's what sent the match to extra time still scoreless.