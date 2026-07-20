A dramatic late twist saw VAR intervene, Argentina go down to 10 and Martinez make history
Dubai: Three minutes that had the whole stadium on its feet.
Just when it looked like normal time would fizzle out at 0-0, the World Cup final erupted. A disallowed goal, a red card, and a goalkeeper redefining what's possible between the posts, all inside three chaotic minutes.
Here's exactly how it unfolded.
In the 96th minute, with normal time almost gone, the ball fell into a scramble inside Argentina's box. It bounced loose off a disorganised Argentine back line, found Nico Williams, and he poked it home on his first touch. For a moment, Spain looked to have finally broken the deadlock after 96 minutes of dominance without a goal to show for it.
The celebration didn't last. Referees reviewed the build-up and ruled that Spain's Mikel Merino had fouled Argentina's Leandro Paredes just before the ball reached Williams, stepping on his foot in the scramble. The goal was chalked off, extending a tournament that had already been defined by contentious VAR calls right through to its final act.
The disallowed goal set off a tense final stretch, and in the middle of it, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi. He was sent off, becoming only the sixth player ever dismissed in a World Cup final. Argentina, already toothless in attack all match, would now have to see out extra time with ten men.
Two minutes later, in the 98th minute and with virtually the last kick of normal time, Spain won a free-kick just outside the box. Lamine Yamal stepped up and bent it toward goal. Emiliano Martinez dived low and turned it away, his tenth save of the match, setting a new record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup final. That stop was the actual final action of the 90 minutes, and it's what sent the match to extra time still scoreless.
Through normal time, Spain finished with 15 shots to Argentina's zero, completed close to 600 passes to Argentina's fewer than 300, and had Argentina restricted to just two touches inside their own penalty box all match. By every measure except the scoreline, Spain dominated. The scoreline simply refused to move.
Extra time is already underway, and Martinez hasn't slowed down. He's since denied Mikel Oyarzabal, punched away a dangerous Pedri cross meant for Nico Williams, and stopped another Merino effort from distance. Argentina, down to ten men, remain level at 0-0 as Spain continue searching for the breakthrough that's eluded them for nearly two hours of football.