Spain vs Argentina: Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup final — kick off, key players, tactical battle, Shawk's prediction vs what supercomputers predict

Knockout supercomputer models favour Argentina, momentum shifting to Spain
The world’s biggest football tournament comes down to one match.
Defending champions Argentina will face European champions Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, capping a month-long tournament that featured a record 48 teams and 104 matches.
For Lionel Messi, it could be the final World Cup appearance of a glittering international career and an opportunity to lead Argentina to consecutive titles for the first time since Brazil’s legendary back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962.
Spain, meanwhile, are chasing only their second World Cup crown after lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.
|Country
|Kickoff
|UAE
|11:00 p.m. GST (Sunday)
|India
|12:30 a.m. IST (Monday)
|Philippines
|3:00 a.m. PHT (Monday)
|UK
|8:00 p.m. BST (Sunday)
|Spain
|9:00 p.m. CEST (Sunday)
|Argentina
|4:00 p.m. ART (Sunday)
|US (New York)
|3:00 p.m. EDT (Sunday)
The final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, officially branded by FIFA during the tournament as New York New Jersey Stadium.
Home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, the venue seats more than 82,000 spectators and is among the largest stadiums in North America.
It has hosted multiple matches throughout the tournament before welcoming the biggest game in world football.
The stadium is also scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony before the finalists take the field.
Spain have arguably been the tournament's most dominant, and methodical side.
Luis de la Fuente's team reached the final by defeating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France while conceding just one goal throughout the competition, underlining their reputation as the tournament's stingiest defense.
Argentina's journey has been far more dramatic.
Lionel Scaloni's defending champions eliminated Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England, repeatedly demonstrating an ability to survive difficult moments before producing decisive late goals. Their resilience has kept alive hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup.
Messi's last dance?
At 39, Lionel Messi is expected to play what many believe will be his final World Cup match, although he has declined to completely rule out a surprise appearance in 2030.
Yamal's arrival
Spain teenager Lamine Yamal has become one of the breakout stars of the tournament, with many viewing the final as a symbolic passing of the torch from Messi to football's next global superstar.
Spain unbeaten
Spain enter the final unbeaten in 37 consecutive matches and have conceded just once during the tournament.
History beckons
Argentina are seeking a fourth World Cup title and consecutive championships, while Spain hope to capture their second world crown.
Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.
Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina (or Gonzalo Montiel), Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes (or Giuliano Simeone); Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
The final marks the first men's FIFA World Cup championship match between Spain and Argentina.
While the nations have met in international friendlies and other competitions over the decades, they have never faced each other with the World Cup trophy at stake.
The matchup also reunites Messi with the country where he built his legendary club career, adding another emotional storyline to the occasion.
The contest promises to pit two contrasting football philosophies against each other.
Spain are expected to dominate possession through Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo, patiently building attacks while limiting opponents through relentless pressing and positional control. Their ability to keep the ball has also served as their best defensive weapon.
Argentina, by contrast, have thrived on experience, physicality and efficiency.
Scaloni's side are comfortable absorbing pressure before striking quickly through Messi's vision, Julian Alvarez’s movement and the late runs of Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.
Much could hinge on whether Argentina can disrupt Spain's rhythm in midfield — or whether La Roja's passing carousel denies Messi enough touches to influence the game.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enters the final chasing another World Cup title and individual honors, including the Golden Ball. His creativity and finishing remain Argentina's greatest weapon.
Still a teenager, Yamal has dazzled throughout the tournament with fearless dribbling, pace and creativity. Many believe the final could cement him as football's next global icon.
Spain's midfield metronome dictates tempo, shields the defense and rarely loses possession.
His relentless pressing, movement and finishing make him the perfect attacking partner for Messi.
One of the world's premier goalkeepers, Martinez has repeatedly delivered in knockout football and could once again become decisive if the final goes to penalties. Known as "Dibu," he remains the undisputed number one, bringing his elite shot-stopping and penalty-shootout expertise to the backline.
The 2022 Young Player of the Tournament remains the beating heart of the Argentine midfield.
Both strikers are vital to Argentina's attack, providing constant pressing, lethal finishing, and positional flexibility.
The primary playmaker, dictating play and linking the midfield to the attack.
The formidable central defensive wall, paired with Aymeric Laporte, who together provide a sturdy backline.
A relentless presence at left-back, known for his defensive work rate and overlapping runs.
For Argentina, victory would cement one of the greatest international eras in football history while giving Messi the perfect farewell on the sport's biggest stage.
For Spain, lifting the trophy would confirm the emergence of a new golden generation and restore the nation to the summit of world football for the first time since 2010.
Either way, Sunday’s showdown promises to deliver one of the most compelling World Cup finals in recent memory — a meeting between the game's greatest living legend and the player many believe will inherit his crown.
Many sources and models favor Spain as slight favorites or the most likely winner:
Shawk the Hawk: For the one match that truly matters — Spain vs Argentina — Messi vs Lamine Yamal, the greatest of this generation against the future of football. Shawk, feeling a little nervous this time, predicts Argentina is in it to win it vs Spain. After all the debating, and all the analysing...Shawk has made his choice: It's Messi's team.
Sportsbook Wire / USA Today (July 18): Predicts Spain 2-1 Argentina. They highlight Spain's dynamic form (dominating France in the semi with strong expected goals) versus Argentina's reliance on comebacks. They recommend betting Spain on the moneyline.
sportsbookwire.usatoday.com
Squawka Signal model (recent updates): Spain as the narrow favourite to win the tournament (~59% in one late update) and the final, citing their control and defensive solidity. Betting markets had France leading pre-semis, but Spain overtook as favorites post-France win.
SB Nation and others: Multiple sites predict Spain wins (e.g., 2-0 or 3-1), praising their consistency under Luis de la Fuente and overall tournament dominance.
Grok: Prediction aligns with recent expert/model consensus: Spain 2-1 Argentina. Spain's defensive record (conceding very few goals) and midfield control should edge a competitive, high-quality final, though Argentina's experience and counter-attacking talent (Messi et al.) make an upset or extra time/penalties very possible. Expect an entertaining match with goals.
This is inherently uncertain — football has surprises — but Spain enters as the in-form favourite per most current analyses.
Enjoy the game!