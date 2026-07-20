Emotional embrace between Messi and Yamal captures hearts

Spain defeat defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal shared a heartfelt embrace after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, capping off a night that many saw as a symbolic passing of the torch from one footballing generation to the next.
Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 97th minute. The forward reacted quickest to a rebound to fire home the winner, securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title after a tense and fiercely contested final.
Argentina’s hopes took a major blow when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time at the end of normal time. Reduced to 10 men, Lionel Scaloni’s side struggled to threaten Spain’s defence and remarkably failed to register a single shot, either on or off target, until the 115th minute.
When the final whistle blew, the emotions of the occasion were captured in a touching exchange between Messi and Yamal. The two embraced warmly on the pitch before sharing a brief conversation, a moment that quickly went viral among fans given their unique connection dating back to the famous 2007 UNICEF photoshoot, in which a young Yamal was photographed with Messi.
For Messi, the defeat ended another memorable World Cup campaign as the 39-year-old became only the second player in history to feature in three World Cup finals. Yamal, meanwhile, celebrated the biggest triumph of his young career, lifting football’s most coveted trophy at just 19 years of age and signalling the arrival of a new global superstar.