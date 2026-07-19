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Messi becomes second oldest player to play in World Cup final

The Argentina captain steps onto the field at 39 years and 25 days old

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on before the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on before the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP-PEDRO UGARTE

Dubai: As the first whistle was blown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, Lionel Messi added yet another remarkable achievement to his legendary career by becoming the second oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup final.

The Argentina captain took to the field at 39 years and 25 days old, with only Italian great Dino Zoff having played in the tournament's final at an older age.

Zoff was 40 years and 133 days when he captained Italy to a 3-1 victory over West Germany in the 1982 final, lifting the World Cup in Madrid.

For Messi, it is another extraordinary milestone in a career that has rewritten football's record books.

Nearly 20 years after making his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old in Germany in 2006, the Argentine icon is once again leading his country onto the biggest stage in international football.

The Inter Miami forward has played a key role in Argentina's run to the final as they attempt to retain the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago. The reigning champions topped their group before overcoming Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England in the knockout rounds to book a meeting with an impressive Spain side.

Victory today would see Argentina become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup and would hand Messi a second winners' medal, further strengthening his claim as the greatest player the game has ever seen.

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