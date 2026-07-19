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FIFA World Cup: This Kerala fan painted his house for Messi and Argentina

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlights Kerala’s overwhelming support for Argentina

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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FIFA World Cup: This Kerala fan painted his house for Messi and Argentina
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When it comes to football passion in India, few places can rival Kerala. The southern state has long been regarded as one of the country’s biggest football strongholds, with fans displaying unwavering loyalty to clubs and national teams alike. That devotion has been evident every time a global football icon has visited India, most notably Lionel Messi during his trip last year.

With Argentina reaching yet another FIFA World Cup final, Kerala’s football faithful have once again found creative ways to express their support for La Albiceleste.

Among the most eye-catching tributes belongs to Joy Uthuppu, an ardent Argentina fan from Manguzhi, who has transformed his home into a celebration of the world champions. His house is adorned with Argentina flags, team banners and posters of Lionel Messi, while its exterior has been painted in the country’s iconic blue-and-white colours.

Unable to travel to the United States for the World Cup, Uthuppu decided to bring the tournament atmosphere to his doorstep.

“I was planning to go to America this time to watch a World Cup tournament, but I could not go because of some personal matters. So that made me paint my house as an Argentinian flag,” he told Viory.com.

Kerala’s football culture is unlike anywhere else in India. During major international tournaments, streets and neighbourhoods across the state come alive with giant cut-outs of players, colourful murals, flags and banners, reflecting the deep connection locals have with the sport.

For Uthuppu, that passion is driven by one man. “Messi is my passion. In football and in his family life, he is very humble, simple and treats everyone nicely. In football, he has also made a big name,” he said.

He revealed that while some neighbours initially questioned the unusual makeover of his home, many later praised the finished result.

“They came to me and told me, ‘It is very nice, Joy. We are happy for you. You have done well.’ Now our village has become popular because of it, and they are happy.”

His admiration for Messi runs so deep that he struggles to imagine football without the Argentine legend.

“When I first watched Argentina play, Messi gave me so much pleasure. If he retires, that means football is no more with me.”

Confident that his hero can once again produce magic on the biggest stage, Uthuppu added: “Messi is a magician, you know, so he can make a special moment for Argentina.”

Overwhelming support

The excitement surrounding the final has also been acknowledged by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who highlighted Kerala’s overwhelming support for Argentina while expressing hope that the spectacle would inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.

“I’m not a football expert. All I know is that Kerala has more Argentina fans than Spain fans, so I know where Kerala will be,” Tharoor told reporters. “I’m safely flying out to Parliament in Delhi. I will try to avoid the drama when the results come out.”

He added that the clash between two football powerhouses would be a memorable occasion.

“It’s going to be a remarkable match because these are two extraordinarily successful teams. One of the sad things for our football fans is that we don’t have our own national team competing at this level. I only hope that watching this world-class football inspires more youngsters in India to become world-class footballers themselves.”

Spain, the reigning European champions, are chasing their first FIFA World Cup title since 2010, while Messi’s Argentina are aiming to become back-to-back world champions.

Related Topics:
keralaFIFA World CupArgentina national football team

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