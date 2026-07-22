Why Lionel Messi could miss the MLS All-Star Game

Argentina fell short of defending their World Cup crown after losing 1-0 to Spain
Lionel Messi is set to miss the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game after playing a key role in Argentina’s run to the FIFA World Cup final.
Argentina fell short of defending their World Cup crown after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain in extra time on Sunday. While most of his teammates are now heading into the European offseason, the 39-year-old Messi is still in the middle of the MLS campaign with Inter Miami.
However, Messi is not expected to make an immediate return to club action following his World Cup commitments. His extended break will also rule him out of the MLS All-Star Game on July 29.
Messi and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul were both selected for the MLS All-Star squad, which is scheduled to take on the Liga MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. However, according to ESPN, Messi is planning to miss the event for the second consecutive year.
Messi is expected to follow FIFPRO guidelines recommending a 21-day rest period at the end of a season. Although the Inter Miami forward is technically still in the middle of his MLS campaign, he featured in every match for Argentina during their World Cup journey.
The exact duration of Messi’s absence remains unclear. However, according to reports he will definitely miss Inter Miami’s upcoming matches against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montreal, with his break expected to extend through next Wednesday’s All-Star Game.
Messi was suspended last season after missing the MLS All-Star Game without league approval. However, a similar punishment appears unlikely this time, given the circumstances and the short turnaround following the World Cup.
Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos told reporters on Tuesday that there is currently no fixed timeline for Messi’s return.