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Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 17th goal, surpassing all-time legends

Argentine legend surpasses all-time mark on football’s biggest stage

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
AFP-CHARLOTTE WILSO

Lionel Messi has made FIFA World Cup history after becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer during Argentina’s Group J clash against Austria in Dallas.

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Early penalty miss after VAR intervention

Messi had the chance to make history as early as the ninth minute when a VAR review awarded Argentina a penalty following a foul on Lautaro Martínez.

However, the veteran forward saw his left-footed attempt drift narrowly wide of the right post, continuing a mixed record from the spot in World Cup regulation play.

Record-breaking moment in Dallas

The miss was quickly forgotten as Messi delivered when it mattered most, scoring his 17th World Cup goal to move past Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16) and claim sole possession of the record.

The goal capped a tense opening half in Dallas and reaffirmed Argentina’s dominance in Group J.

Historic tournament run continues

Messi’s milestone adds to a remarkable tournament journey, following his hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in their opener in Kansas City.

That performance took him level with Klose before his latest strike moved him outright top of the all-time scoring charts.

He also became the first player in history to feature in six World Cups earlier this summer, further extending a career spanning nearly two decades at the highest level.

Messi surpasses Klose in Dallas

The hat-trick had initially taken Messi level with Klose’s tally of 16 goals, the most by any player in World Cup history at the time.

With his strike against Austria, Messi moved outright top of the scoring charts, overtaking Klose and cementing his place as the competition’s record scorer.

Brazilian great Ronaldo had previously led the list with 15 goals before Klose surpassed him with a brace in the 2014 edition. Klose now sits second, with Ronaldo third and Germany’s Gerd Müller fourth.

Top scorers in World Cup history

Messi also became the first player in history to feature in six World Cups earlier this summer, later joined at that milestone by Cristiano Ronaldo, having played in every tournament since his debut in 2006.

He entered the 2026 edition with 13 World Cup goals, before his hat-trick against Algeria propelled him to 16 and set up the record-breaking moment in Dallas.

All-time World Cup scorers

  • Lionel Messi – 17 goals

  • Miroslav Klose – 16 goals

  • Ronaldo – 15 goals

  • Gerd Müller – 14 goals

  • Kylian Mbappé – 14 goals

Mbappe also in pursuit

France forward Kylian Mbappé, level on 14 goals with Müller after his brace against Senegal, remains in contention to climb the rankings and could yet challenge Messi’s record during the tournament.

With both Argentina and France among the favourites to reach the final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, the race for World Cup scoring supremacy remains firmly alive.

Personal challenges off the pitch

Messi’s achievement comes amid emotional strain, with his father Jorge Messi undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The Argentine captain has previously acknowledged emotional moments during the tournament, adding further weight to a record-breaking campaign already defined by history.

With inputs from AP

Related Topics:
Lionel MessiFIFA World CupArgentina national football team

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