Sixteen years after Fernando, Ferran Torres wins Spain the World Cup: 'Another Torres, another World Cup'

16 years after Fernando Torres lifted the trophy, Ferran delivered Spain's decisive goal
Dubai: It's the goal that won Spain the World Cup.
In the 106th minute, right at the start of the second half of extra time, Spain finally broke through.
A long ball bypassed Argentina's defensive lines, Nico Williams chased it down and headed it back into the middle of the box, and Ferran Torres met it with a half-volley that gave Emiliano Martinez no chance. It was the only goal of the match, and it made Torres the man who won Spain the World Cup.
He nearly had a second moments later, only for it to be ruled out for offside, and earlier in extra time had a header saved by Martinez from a Yamal corner. But one goal was all it took.
Torres's route to that moment wasn't smooth. His World Cup began under real scrutiny, missing a clear chance in the opener against Cape Verde and failing to match his team's level even as Spain thrashed Saudi Arabia in their second group match. Reports throughout the group stage pointed to visible tension around his performances, with questions swirling about his place in the squad.
That criticism followed him into the knockout rounds too. Coming off the bench against Portugal in the quarter-finals, he answered it in the most direct way possible, setting up Mikel Merino's winner and reflecting afterward on how much substitutes can matter in tournaments like this one. It turned out to be a preview of exactly what he'd do in the final.
True to that pattern, Torres wasn't even on the pitch when extra time in the final began. He came on for Mikel Oyarzabal as manager Luis de la Fuente refreshed his attacking options, and inside a matter of minutes, he'd delivered the goal that decided the World Cup.
There's a neat symmetry to it too. Sixteen years after Fernando Torres was part of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad in South Africa, another Torres has delivered a World Cup final goal for Spain. Different generation, different tournament, same result: a World Cup trophy heading back to Spain.