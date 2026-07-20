I’m still dreaming, Gavi says after Spain’s triumph

21-year-old was an important figure throughout Spain’s victorious campaign
Spain midfielder Gavi admitted he was still trying to process his country’s historic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday’s final.
Shortly after the final whistle, the Barcelona star took to X to celebrate the achievement, posting a photograph of himself holding the FIFA World Cup trophy with the caption: “I’m still dreaming, we are...!!!!WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!”
He later shared another image featuring fellow Barcelona teammates and Spain internationals Lamine Yamal and Pedri, with the trio proudly posing alongside the World Cup trophy after sealing Spain’s memorable victory.
The 21-year-old was an important figure throughout Spain’s victorious campaign as Luis de la Fuente’s side claimed the nation’s second World Cup title, ending a 16-year wait since their maiden success in South Africa in 2010.
Spain had to overcome a determined Argentina side in a gripping final at MetLife Stadium. While La Roja controlled possession for long periods, they were repeatedly frustrated by an inspired Emiliano Martinez, who produced a string of superb saves to deny Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi.
The match swung dramatically in second-half stoppage time when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Cubarsi, forcing the defending champions to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.
Spain thought they had finally found the breakthrough early in extra time when Nico Williams finished from close range, only for the goal to be ruled out following a foul in the build-up.
The decisive moment arrived in the 106th minute. Williams won possession inside the penalty area before squaring the ball for Ferran Torres, who blasted his finish into the roof of the net to secure a 1-0 victory and spark wild celebrations.
The triumph gave Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown and extended Luis de la Fuente’s remarkable unbeaten run as national team coach to a European-record 38 matches.
For Gavi, the victory added another major honour to an already impressive career. Having helped Spain win the UEFA European Championship, the young midfielder can now call himself a world champion. His emotional social media posts, first expressing disbelief and later celebrating with Yamal and Pedri, perfectly captured the joy of a new generation that has now reached the pinnacle of international football.