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Photos: Madrid erupts in cheers and honking horns after Spain win

Supporters pack Cibeles Square to salute La Roja’s latest world triumph

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AFP
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Spain's defender #02 Marc Pubill (R) and defender #22 Pau Cubarsi celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Spain's defender #02 Marc Pubill (R) and defender #22 Pau Cubarsi celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP

Spain fans flooded Madrid's streets, waving flags, cheering and honking car horns on Sunday after their side beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup for a second time, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Hordes of supporters decked out in the national team's trademark red jerseys streamed along the Paseo de Recoletos towards Cibeles Square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by Spain's national team and its fans.

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