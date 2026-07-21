Spain return to top of FIFA rankings after World Cup triumph

Norway become the biggest movers, jumping 12 places to 19th
Newly crowned world champions Spain have returned to the top of the FIFA men’s world rankings, replacing beaten finalists Argentina at No. 1 following their dramatic World Cup triumph.
Luis de la Fuente’s side defeated 2022 champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday’s final in New York to reclaim the top spot for the first time since January. Spain had surrendered their position at the summit in April.
Argentina, who had occupied the No. 1 ranking before the tournament, dropped to second, while France remained third despite losing 6-4 to England in the third-place play-off. England stayed fourth after securing the bronze medal.
Brazil climbed one place to fifth, while Morocco rose to a record-high sixth following their impressive World Cup campaign. Portugal, who were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the round of 16, slipped two places to seventh.
Belgium moved up to eighth, overtaking the Netherlands, who dropped to ninth. Co-hosts Mexico climbed four places to break into the top 10 for the first time since March 2022, pushing Germany down to 12th after their World Cup campaign ended with a defeat by Paraguay.
Norway were the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping 12 places to 19th after reaching the quarter-finals. Switzerland also climbed five spots to 14th following their run to the last eight.
Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, slipped to 15th, while Croatia moved down to 13th.
Among the other notable movers, Egypt climbed five places to 24th, while Paraguay rose seven spots to 34th after reaching the round of 16. Cape Verde moved up three places to 64th following their run to the round of 32, while Ghana climbed eight places to 65th.
Tunisia suffered the biggest drop in the latest rankings, falling 12 places to 57th.
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