2026 World Cup: No Brazil or Germany in quarters for first time

While four of the eight quarter-finalists have already lifted the Trophy – Argentina with three (in 1978, 1986, 2022), France with two (1998, 2018), England with one (1966) and Spain also one (2010) – the other four are still in pursuit of a first world crown. Belgium and Morocco have never made it past the semi-finals. Switzerland last played in the quarter-finals at their home World Cup in 1954. Norway had never previously gone beyond the Round of 16. This 2026 edition could, therefore, see a new nation claim the prize for the first time since Spain's coronation in 2010.