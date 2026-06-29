World Cup Round of 32: Must-Watch Ties

The World Cup knockouts are here with some unmissable fixtures
Dubai: Things are getting real at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the knockout stages among us.
The margins for error disappear as the World Cup enters the Round of 32, where one mistake can end a nation's dream and football's biggest stars are expected to deliver on the grandest stage.
Monday 29 June – 9pm kick-off (UAE Time)
Brazil may have stumbled out of the blocks with a disappointing draw against Morocco, but the five-time World Cup winners responded in emphatic fashion to top their group with commanding victories over Scotland and Haiti.
However, the knockout stage presents a completely different challenge, with Japan arriving as one of Asia's strongest sides.
The Blue Samurai finished second in their group but remain unbeaten after two draws and a win, proving they are a disciplined and difficult team to break down.
If Brazil were hoping for a straightforward passage into the Round of 16, they certainly won't find it against a Japanese side capable of frustrating even the world's elite.
Tuesday 30 June – 5am kick-off (UAE Time)
One of the standout ties in the Round of 32 sees two of the tournament's dark horses go head-to-head as the Netherlands take on Morocco in what promises to be a fascinating contest.
The Dutch have been one of the most impressive teams in the group stage, topping their group after scoring 10 goals in three matches, a tally only matched by France and Germany.
With the electric pace and finishing ability of Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville on either wing, the Netherlands possess one of the most dangerous attacks left in the competition.
But Morocco are more than capable of causing another upset. Captained by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions announced themselves with an impressive draw against Brazil before victories over Scotland and Haiti secured their place in the knockout stage.
Widely regarded as the Arab world's best hope of lifting the trophy, Morocco will be aiming to replicate their remarkable run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, setting up what could be one of the most entertaining matches of the Round of 32.
Friday 3 July – 3am kick-off (UAE Time)
Another finely balanced Round of 32 encounter sees Portugal take on Croatia in a clash that could go either way.
Portugal have yet to fully convince despite progressing to the knockout stage, finishing second in their group behind Colombia.
They were held to a surprise draw by DR Congo in their opening match before responding in style with an emphatic victory over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo announcing himself on the tournament with a brilliant brace.
However, a goalless draw against Colombia in their final group game raised fresh questions about whether Roberto Martínez's side can mount a serious title challenge.
Much of the spotlight will once again fall on Ronaldo, who, remarkably, is still searching for his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal.
Standing in Portugal's way is a Croatia side renowned for thriving on the biggest stage. The 2018 finalists have built a reputation as giant killers, famously eliminating the likes of England and Brazil in previous World Cups.
After finishing second in their group with two wins from three matches, Croatia will believe they have everything needed to cause another major upset.
Saturday 4 July – 10pm kick-off (UAE Time)
Egypt and Australia meet in what is arguably one of the most evenly matched ties in the Round of 32, with both nations believing they have a genuine chance of reaching the last 16.
Egypt, led by the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah, are unbeaten at the tournament so far and have shown plenty of resilience during the group stage. However, if the Pharaohs are to progress, their captain and talisman will likely need to produce another special performance on the biggest stage.
Standing in their way is an Australian side full of confidence after finishing second in their group, highlighted by a stunning victory over Turkey that underlined their ability to compete with the tournament's stronger nations.
With both teams sensing a huge opportunity, this could prove to be one of the most fiercely contested knockout matches.
Saturday 4 July – 2am kick-off (UAE Time)
Reigning world champions Argentina appear to have been handed one of the more favourable Round of 32 ties as they take on tournament surprise package Cape Verde.
Lionel Scaloni's side were flawless in the group stage, winning all three of their matches, with Lionel Messi once again proving the difference by scoring in every game, including a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's opening victory.
The legendary forward remains central to their hopes of retaining the World Cup, and on current form the South Americans will be overwhelming favourites to progress.
Cape Verde, however, have already written one of the stories of the tournament.
Competing at their first-ever World Cup, they defied expectations by finishing second in a group featuring Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, drawing all three of their matches to reach the knockout stage. Frustrating Argentina, though, will be an entirely different challenge against a side packed with world-class quality and championship pedigree.