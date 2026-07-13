Shawk the Hawk boasts flawless record in World Cup knockouts

The feathered football oracle enters the semi-finals with a perfect knockout record
Dubai: The legend of Dubai’s World Cup predictor continues to grow, with Shawk the Hawk carrying a flawless 100% knockout prediction record into the tournament’s semi-finals.
His knockout journey began in impressive fashion in the Round of 32, where the feathered predictor correctly called six matches.
Among its standout picks were Egypt’s win over Australia, Spain’s win against Austria, and Morocco’s triumph over the Netherlands, setting the tone for what would become a remarkable knockout-stage run.
After breezing through the Round of 32 with a perfect set of predictions, Shawk the Hawk decided a well-earned rest was in order.
Refreshed and ready for the next challenge, the master predictor returned to action in the quarter-finals and picked up right where he left off.
The Gulf News forecaster continued its perfect run by correctly predicting Spain’s victory over Belgium, England’s win against Norway, and France’s triumph over Morocco.
With three more knockout calls added to its tally, Shawk’s remarkable World Cup streak remains firmly intact heading into the semi-finals.
Whether he returns for the semi-finals remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, there is very little separating the four teams still standing.
With England set to face Argentina and France taking on Spain, the margins are razor-thin, meaning he will need to be at the very top of its game if it is to keep its perfect knockout record intact.