World Cup 2026: Shawk the hawk predicts Spain vs France

It is a mouth watering clash between two European giants. France boast an incredible pool of attacking talent with match winners such as Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola, while Rayan Cherki is almost a luxury option given the depth at Didier Deschamps' disposal. Spain, meanwhile, have their own game changers. Lamine Yamal is the X factor capable of producing moments of magic, while Rodri remains the heartbeat of the team, dictating the tempo and giving Luis de la Fuente's side complete control in midfield.