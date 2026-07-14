World Cup 2026: Shawk the hawk predicts Spain vs France

Shawk the Hawk returns with his Spain vs France World Cup semi-final prediction
Shawk the Hawk is back, and the prediction king is ready for the World Cup semi finals.
After correctly calling all three of his quarter final predictions, Shawk now turns his attention to one of the biggest matches of the tournament as Spain take on France in what many believe is the final before the final.
It is a mouth watering clash between two European giants. France boast an incredible pool of attacking talent with match winners such as Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola, while Rayan Cherki is almost a luxury option given the depth at Didier Deschamps' disposal. Spain, meanwhile, have their own game changers. Lamine Yamal is the X factor capable of producing moments of magic, while Rodri remains the heartbeat of the team, dictating the tempo and giving Luis de la Fuente's side complete control in midfield.
With a place in the World Cup final on the line, the stakes could hardly be higher.
So, who is Shawk backing this time?
The prediction is in, and Shawk believes Spain will once again get the better of France. La Roja defeated Les Bleus in both the 2024 European Championship semi final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, and Shawk is expecting history to repeat itself with Spain booking their place in another major final.