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Shawk the hawk has got 5 of his 6 predictions right; Next up Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Mystic bird eyes Spain vs Saudi Arabia after near-perfect World Cup picks

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
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Shawk the Hawk is flying high after getting five out of six predictions right.

Next on his radar is Spain vs Saudi Arabia.

Spain were frustrated in their opening match as Cabo Verde held them to a goalless draw, thanks largely to a sensational performance from veteran goalkeeper Vozinha. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the European champions could not find a way through.

Saudi Arabia also impressed defensively in their draw against Uruguay, with Mohammed Al Owais producing several important saves to help his side earn a valuable point.

So, can Al Owais repeat Vozinha's heroics and frustrate Spain as well?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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