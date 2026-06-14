Shawk the Hawk keeps 100% record with correct Brazil vs Morocco prediction at FIFA World Cup 2026

Another tough challenge has been passed by Shawk the Hawk.

Our feathered football oracle continues to spread his wings across the FIFA World Cup 2026, picking and choosing some of the tournament's biggest matches and delivering his verdict in his own unique way.

His first challenge was the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, and he got it spot on. Not that you will hear him talking about it. Shawk is a consummate professional and prefers to let his predictions do the talking.

The second test was even tougher.

Five time world champions Brazil faced Morocco, the side that captured the imagination of football fans around the world with their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi finals. It was a match packed with quality, making it one of Shawk's most difficult calls yet.

As he approached the flags, it appeared he was about to land on Brazil. But at the last moment, he held back and refused to make a definitive choice. His indecision suggested that he simply could not separate the two teams and expected the match to finish level.

That is exactly how it unfolded.

Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw, meaning Shawk's remarkable World Cup prediction record remains intact. Two predictions, two correct outcomes.

The pressure now increases.

Shawk's next assignment will be Egypt vs Belgium. Can the feathered forecaster make it three in a row? We will find out soon.