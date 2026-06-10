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Shawk the Hawk predicts FIFA World Cup 2026 opener: Mexico vs South Africa

The Gulf News feathered football oracle has spread its wings to predict the big matches

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
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Meet Shawk the Hawk, our feathered football oracle who is ready to spread his wings and predict some of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He will be picking and choosing fixtures throughout the tournament and giving us his verdict in his own unique way.

His first challenge is the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa. Has he backed the hosts to get their campaign off to a winning start, or is he predicting an early upset?

There is an interesting piece of World Cup history at play here. In the tournament's history, only one host nation has ever lost its opening match, Qatar in 2022. Every other host has managed to avoid defeat on opening day.

So, what does Shawk the Hawk have up his sleeve this time? Is he sticking with history or does he sense a surprise? Check out his prediction above and find out.

You can also download the Gulf News World Cup wall chart here for free. Print it out at home or in the office to keep track of the fixtures and results.

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