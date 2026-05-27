FIFA World Cup 2026 Predictor and Simulator: Let the fun begin

Simulate the World Cup, pick your winners and share it with friends
It’s World Cup time again. The biggest football spectacle on the planet is almost here, and from June 11, the world will come to a standstill as nations battle for the ultimate prize in football.
For many players, this is the pinnacle of their careers. Some stars will experience the World Cup stage for the very first time, while legends return for one final shot at glory.
Lionel Messi arrives as the defending champion after his unforgettable triumph in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, meanwhile, could be preparing for one last dance as they chase the only major trophy missing from their incredible careers.
Fans everywhere will have their favourites, their dark horses and their own predictions for how the tournament will unfold.
That’s where the Gulf News World Cup 2026 Simulator Predictor comes in.
A total of 48 teams will compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026, making this the biggest edition of the tournament in football history.
You can drag and pick which teams will finish first, second, third and fourth in every group. After that, select the eight best third placed teams that will qualify for the knockout stages.
From there, continue your journey through the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final to crown your world champions.
Who will go all the way?
Will Lionel Messi guide Argentina to back to back titles? Can Cristiano Ronaldo finally lift the World Cup with Portugal? Will England end decades of heartbreak? Or will football giants like Spain, Brazil or France conquer the world once again?
Make your prediction, share it with your friends and see who you believe will become champions of the world.
The tournament kicks off on June 11, and Gulf News will also bring you the biggest talking points, viral moments, emotional stories and all the drama from football’s grandest stage throughout the competition.