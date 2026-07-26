MLS allows Messi to skip All-Star Game after gruelling World Cup

The Inter Miami superstar had faced a one-game suspension last year
Lionel Messi was allowed to skip the next week’s Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game after representing Argentina in the recent FIFA World Cup final, the league confirmed on Saturday.
The Inter Miami superstar had faced a one-game suspension last year for missing the annual showcase, which features MLS’ top players against a team from Mexico’s Liga MX. Players are generally required to participate unless they are injured.
However, this year’s World Cup was held midway through the MLS season, prompting the league to pause domestic action for seven weeks. MLS had previously agreed to make exceptions for players who progressed deep into the tournament.
“Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player’s exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline,” the league said in a statement.
“Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.”
De Paul, Messi’s Argentina teammate and Inter Miami colleague, also played in last Sunday’s World Cup final in New Jersey, where Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain after extra time.
Messi had initially been named among the first 11 players selected for the MLS All-Star squad. The game is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
In Messi’s absence, the lineup will feature several high-profile names, including Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min, Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Müller and US national team captain Tim Ream, who plays for Charlotte.
Messi and his former Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba were handed one-game suspensions last year after missing the All-Star Game at short notice.
MLS commissioner Don Garber had expressed sympathy for Messi at the time, acknowledging his demanding schedule and describing the decision as “very difficult.” He also said the league would review its long-standing policy requiring players to participate in the All-Star Game.