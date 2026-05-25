Is Messi’s injury serious? Argentina journalist shares update

Fans await final tests after Messi’s World Cup worry
One of the craziest matches in MLS history unfolded in Miami as Inter Miami CF defeated Philadelphia Union 6-4 in a chaotic 10 goal thriller filled with comebacks, erratic defending and a vintage Luis Suarez masterclass.
Philadelphia shocked the home crowd early with a Milan Iloski brace to go 2-0 up, but Inter Miami responded in incredible fashion. The first half alone ended 4-4 in one of the craziest halves the league has ever seen. It became the highest scoring first half in the history of MLS. Also, as the match finished, it became the game with second most goals in the MLS history as well.
Suarez rolled back the years with a sensational hat trick, scoring twice before halftime and adding the winner in the 81st minute. Germán Berterame also scored twice, while Rodrigo De Paul added another late on. Lionel Messi did not score but still produced two assists and constantly caused problems with his movement and creativity.
However, the biggest concern quickly became Messi’s injury scare.
In the 73rd minute, the Argentine superstar appeared uncomfortable and was seen holding the back of his left thigh before asking to be substituted. With the World Cup approaching, fans around the world were immediately worried.
Thankfully, the early updates appear encouraging.
Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos explained after the match that Messi was mainly dealing with fatigue on a heavy pitch and that the substitution was precautionary. Reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul also reported that Messi only felt hamstring tightness and chose to come off himself to avoid any risk. According to the update, there is currently no muscle injury.
That will calm supporters slightly, but fans will still keep their fingers crossed while waiting for the final medical report. Everyone is so eager to watch him light up the World Cup once again.