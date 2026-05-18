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Messi rolls back years with a mind-blowing assist in Inter Miami’s 2-0 win

The little magician's unbelievable assist proves he is ready for the World Cup

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Messi with an insane assist
Messi with an insane assist
AFP-RICH STORRY

Lionel Messi might be 39, but he is producing moments like a man in his mid 20s again.

This is not an exaggeration.

The Inter Miami CF superstar delivered yet another masterclass performance in a 2 to 0 win over the Portland Timbers, scoring once and producing a stunning assist that completely stole the show.

Messi’s latest goal took his unbelievable career tally to 910 goals, while the assist pushed him to 412 assists for club and country. The Argentine legend has now registered 10 goal contributions in his last four matches, underlining the frightening form he is carrying ahead of the World Cup.

But despite the numbers, it was the assist that left football fans speechless.

In the 42nd minute, Messi received the ball in a crowded area with defenders surrounding him from every direction. Somehow, with his trademark close control and balance, he carried the ball through the tight space before slipping a perfect pass to Germán Berterame, who finished calmly to double Miami’s lead.

The sequence instantly reminded fans of vintage Messi at his absolute peak. The way he manipulated space, drew defenders in and released the pass at the perfect moment felt almost impossible.

Social media was flooded with reactions calling the assist “mind boggling” and “pure Messi magic”, with many fans saying the Argentine icon looks sharp.

Messi also got on the scoresheet himself as Inter Miami secured an important home victory at Nu Stadium.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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