Messi nets first goal in Inter Miami’s new stadium ending Beckham's long wait

It took the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner just 10 minutes to create history at Nu Stadium
Dubai: As Inter Miami step into a new era with the long-awaited debut of their new stadium, one constant remains… Lionel Messi scoring goals. Fittingly, it was the Argentine icon who etched his name into history by netting the first-ever Inter Miami goal at the Nu Stadium.
Playing in front of a stand named in his honour, Messi found the net inside the opening 10 minutes, though it came only after Austin defender Guilherme Biro had opened the scoring.
The Argentine great made his mark with a header four minutes after Biro's goal as he levelled the game up for his side.
Austin, who also struck the woodwork twice and had a strong penalty shout waved away in the first half, seemed poised to ruin the celebrations when they found the net again early after the break. In an unusual moment, Messi was dispossessed on the edge of the box, and just over 10 seconds later Jayden Nelson finished to put the ball into Miami’s net.
Messi appeared determined to make amends as Miami ramped up the pressure on Austin, but after some brilliant footwork, his effort was denied by goalkeeper Brad Stuver.
Instead, it was another South American star who made sure what Miami coach Javier Mascherano had described as a “dream day” didn’t end on a flat note.
With nine minutes left and only moments after coming on, 39-year-old Luis Suárez fired home a close-range volley from a corner.
Still, Messi came close to providing a fairytale ending for fans in the newly named Leo Messi Stand and throughout the 26,700-capacity stadium, only to see one of his trademark free kicks crash back off the post in the closing moments.
Nu Stadium is Inter Miami’s new, state-of-the-art home ground in Miami, marking a major milestone for the club after years of playing outside the city. Built as a modern, football-specific venue, it has a capacity of around 26,700 and is designed to deliver an intimate, high-energy matchday atmosphere, with fans positioned close to the pitch.
One of its standout features is the “Leo Messi Stand,” a dedicated section named after Lionel Messi, reflecting his huge impact on the club and its global profile. The stadium also includes premium hospitality areas, advanced training and media facilities, and a sleek architectural design that blends with Miami’s vibrant, contemporary identity.
More than just a stadium, Nu Stadium represents a new era for Inter Miami, giving the club a permanent home in the city, strengthening its connection with supporters, and establishing a landmark venue for soccer in South Florida.
The clash against Austin marked Inter Miami’s first home game since lifting last season’s MLS Cup, and their first in Miami in over six years after previously being based in Fort Lauderdale.
For the club’s co-owner David Beckham, the wait stretched back even further. He first chose Miami as the home for his future club in 2013, a right granted as part of the deal that brought him to MLS with the LA Galaxy six years earlier, before officially activating the expansion option in 2014.
"When I came to America and the MLS 20 years ago, my dream was to win championships, help raise the game of soccer that I love so much and to build my own team," Beckham said ahead of Saturday's game.
"Thirteen years ago, I announced Miami was my choice. We had no name. We had no fans. We had no stadium. Today, I stand in our new home. We are champions of the MLS. We have the best player in the history of the game playing in Miami. Dreams really can come true."