Messi magic: Golazo, free Kick record, 898 goals and 22 years of scoring

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Messi's spectacular brace powered comeback win
On a night that will be remembered in Florida Derby history, Lionel Messi once again showed why he remains football’s ultimate difference maker. Inter Miami came back from two goals down to beat Orlando City 4-2 on Sunday, sealing their first win of the new MLS season in dramatic fashion.
At halftime, few saw this coming.
Orlando City dominated the opening 45 minutes
18th minute: Marco Pasalic opened the scoring, continuing his strong record against Inter Miami.
24th minute: Martín Ojeda doubled the lead after a sharp give and go with Griffin Dorsey, finishing clinically to make it 2-0.
Miami looked shaken. Orlando were confident, aggressive, and fully in command as the teams went into the break.
Head coach Javier Mascherano made a bold decision at halftime, introducing 20 year old forward Mateo Silvetti. The move turned the match on its head.
49th minute: Silvetti scored his first professional goal with a stunning long range strike to pull one back.
57th minute: Messi brought Miami level at 2-2, firing a precise left footed shot into the bottom corner after a loose ball fell kindly outside the box.
85th minute: After Orlando’s Colin Guske was sent off, Telasco Segovia gave Miami the lead with a composed finish to make it 3-2.
90th minute: Messi sealed the comeback with a trademark free kick, curling it beyond the wall to complete his brace. His first free kick of 2026. It was a beauty.
From 2-0 down to 4-2 up. It was a stunning turnaround led by their captain.
The victory was not just important for the season. It also added new chapters to Messi’s legacy.
First road win at Orlando: Inter Miami had never won at Orlando City’s home ground before this night.
898 career goals: Messi’s brace took him to 898 goals, edging closer to the 900 mark.
MLS impact: He now has 52 goals in his first 55 regular season MLS matches.
Since 2018, Lionel Messi has scored more free kicks than penalties, with 36 free kick goals compared to 35 from the spot.
22 straight scoring years: Messi has officially scored in 22 consecutive calendar years, from 2005 to 2026.
Messi once again bent the script to his will. When Inter Miami needed belief, he delivered brilliance.