Messi's son celebrates trophy win just like dad’s World Cup moment

Ciro Messi won the Adidas Champions Cup in Inter Miami colours
The Messi name is still shining in football, and now it is the youngest member of the family making headlines.
Ciro Messi, the youngest son of legendary Lionel Messi, played a key role in his team’s victory at the 2026 Adidas Champions Cup. Representing the Inter Miami Academy in the U8 and U9 category, Ciro once again showed that the competitive spirit in the Messi family has been carried over.
Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela have three sons. The eldest is 13 year old Thiago, followed by Mateo, while Ciro is the youngest of the three.
The Adidas Champions Cup brings together some of the best young players from across the region. In this competition, Ciro stood out from the rest. He played with confidence, great control and smart movement on the pitch.
He played a big role in Inter Miami’s journey to the title. His performances were not just good, they were consistent throughout the tournament.
He finished as the top scorer of the tournament, scoring goals regularly and showing a sharp left foot that reminded many fans of his father. According to reports, he was also named the Most Valuable Player for his impact in both the group matches and the final.
After the final, Ciro lifted the trophy with his teammates. The celebration quickly went viral on social media. Many fans felt it looked similar to Lionel Messi lifting trophies for club and country.
This was not Ciro’s only success recently. In February 2026, he also helped his team win the Weston Cup and even served as captain.
With Thiago and Mateo also training at the Inter Miami Academy, the Messi family story in South Florida is just getting started.
Whereas, Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a thrilling comeback win over Orlando City in the MLS, scoring twice, including a stunning free kick.
