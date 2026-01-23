When can we see Messi in action again in 2026

South American tour, MLS season, Finalissima, and World Cup: Messi's 2026 roadmap
Lionel Messi's return to competitive football in 2026 is imminent, with Inter Miami and Argentina offering multiple opportunities for fans to witness the Argentine legend in action. After an extraordinary 2025 season that cemented his legacy in Major League Soccer, Messi is set for an even more demanding year ahead.
Messi delivered a season for the ages in 2025, earning back-to-back Landon Donovan MVP awards, which is a feat accomplished in the MLS history for the first time. He claimed the Golden Boot with 29 league goals and added 19 assists, finishing with a staggering 48 goal contributions across the regular season. Most significantly, Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title, adding to his already unmatched record of 47 career trophies. During the postseason run, he recorded 15 goal contributions in playoff matches and earned MLS Cup MVP honors in the final victory over Vancouver Whitecaps.
Messi's 2026 campaign begins with Inter Miami's Champions Tour across South America, showcasing the MLS Cup-winning side against some of the region's elite clubs. The tour kicks off on January 24 with a match against Club Alianza Lima at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru. With 25 Peruvian First Division titles and continental success under their belt, Alianza Lima will test Miami's early-season form.
One week later, on January 31, Inter Miami travels to Medellín, Colombia, to face Atlletico Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Known as Los Verdolagas, the Colombian powerhouse boasts 18 domestic titles and multiple Copa Libertadores championships. We can easily say they are one among the most decorated clubs in South American football. Even being a friendly, this fixture promises to be a high-intensity affair.
The preseason tour concludes on February 7 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where Inter Miami will face Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, marking the club's first-ever match against Ecuadorian opposition. Barcelona holds the most top-flight league titles in Ecuador with 16 championships.
While Messi's participation in these preseason matches remains uncertain, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of his availability to watch him play football again.
The 2026 MLS regular season officially begins on February 22, when Inter Miami faces Los Angeles FC at home. If he stays fit, Messi will most likely feature in this game and that will be his first competitive fixture of 2026.
For Argentina national team supporters, the highlight comes on March 27th in Qatar, where the Finalissima against Spain awaits. It's a tournament featuring winners of Euro and winners of Copa America. Last time, Argentina defeated Italy in this competetion. This highly anticipated clash will feature a generational matchup between Messi and emerging Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, two players separated by decades but united in their brilliance on the pitch. The match carries significant prestige, and Messi is expected to feature prominently in Argentina's plans for the tournament. Most likely this will be his first International appearance of 2026.
Beyond the Finalissima, all eyes remain fixed on whether Messi will make himself available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The legendary forward has not yet confirmed his participation in what would be his sixth World Cup appearance. Argentine fans and analysts worldwide are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, with many believing that a successful 2026 season for both Inter Miami and Argentina will be crucial in his decision-making process.
With Inter Miami's preseason kicking off this month and major competitions on the horizon, 2026 shapes up to be another defining year for the little magician.
