When can we see Messi in action again in 2026

For Argentina national team supporters, the highlight comes on March 27th in Qatar, where the Finalissima against Spain awaits. It's a tournament featuring winners of Euro and winners of Copa America. Last time, Argentina defeated Italy in this competetion. This highly anticipated clash will feature a generational matchup between Messi and emerging Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, two players separated by decades but united in their brilliance on the pitch. The match carries significant prestige, and Messi is expected to feature prominently in Argentina's plans for the tournament. Most likely this will be his first International appearance of 2026.