Spain tried, but Messi explains why he never played for them: "My heart was always with Argentina"

Messi explains why he never played for Spain:
Lionel Messi has finally spoken about one of the biggest decisions of his early career. The Argentina captain revealed that he once had the chance to represent Spain but chose to stay loyal to his homeland.
Messi moved from Rosario to Barcelona when he was just 13 years old. He grew up at La Masia and built his entire professional career in Spain. Because of this, there was a real possibility that he could play for the Spanish national team.
During his rise through Barcelona’s youth system, Spanish officials showed interest in him. It was a genuine option and not just a rumour. For a young player developing in Spain, the approach was natural. Even Del Bosque, who led Spain to World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 glory, revealed that the Federation tried everything to convince Messi to represent Spain but the Argentine refused out of love for his country, and admitted it would have been a dream to coach a player like him because there is only one Messi.
Now playing for Inter Miami, Messi discussed this chapter of his life on the Miro De Atras podcast, hosted by Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and Mexican journalist Adrian Marcelo.
He reflected on the decisions that shaped his journey and made it clear that there was never real confusion in his mind.
Messi explained that, even though he spent most of his teenage years in Spain, his connection with Argentina was always stronger.
He said, "My heart was always with Argentina"
As a football fan, I remember that during difficult periods, especially when Argentina lost major finals, some people questioned his choice. There were even suggestions that he might have won more easily with Spain.
But Messi never regretted his decision. He always believed he would win big titles with his country one day. That belief eventually paid off. Messi led Argentina to two Copa America titles and later lifted the FIFA World Cup, achieving everything he had dreamed of as a child.
Looking back now, his decision was not just about winning things from anywhere. It was about identity, loyalty and pride. And in the end, it turned into one of the most beautiful stories in the history of the game.