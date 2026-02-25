Spain tried, but Messi explains why he never played for them: "My heart was always with Argentina"

During his rise through Barcelona’s youth system, Spanish officials showed interest in him. It was a genuine option and not just a rumour. For a young player developing in Spain, the approach was natural. Even Del Bosque, who led Spain to World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 glory, revealed that the Federation tried everything to convince Messi to represent Spain but the Argentine refused out of love for his country, and admitted it would have been a dream to coach a player like him because there is only one Messi.